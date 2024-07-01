Tracking AM showers & PM storms

Mostly sunny today with a 40% chance of storms in the late day and evening. Winds gusting to 35mph.

Lake wind advisory is effective today 12noon through 9pm for the American Falls Reservoir with gusts of 35mph, making for choppy water for small crafts and your inner tube.

Lows this morning 50's, a bit humid with morning showers trailing through the hills and mountains then hitting the low 80's. SW/NW winds 10-20mph

Beryl is the first cat 4 hurricane to form in the Atlantic this early (before July 4th.) Water in the ocean fueling a massive storm tracking to Jamaica and NNW 16mph. Winds at 130mph.

Rest of the week is seasonal with sunshine and dry, and winds will be variable but typical 15-20mph. Look for sunshine and 80's with lows in the 50's.