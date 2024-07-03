Skip to Content
Looking great for Independence Day; Heat wave next week

A few isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday evening, with a clearing sky overnight. A low of 45° in the Snake River Plain. Northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Thursday with a high near 78° to 82°. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

For Friday, sunny with a high near 85°. West winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Saturday and Sunday with highs close to 90°.

A strong ridge of high-pressure next week will bump high temps to the 90’s and 100’s.

