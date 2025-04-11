Sunny & warmer today before weekend winds

Chances of storms creep in for the weekend and highs tumble from the mid 70's today to the 60's tomorrow with gusty winds of 35+ and even cooler temps for Sunday.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.