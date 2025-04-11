Skip to Content
Sunny & warmer today before weekend winds

Chances of storms creep in for the weekend and highs tumble from the mid 70's today to the 60's tomorrow with gusty winds of 35+ and even cooler temps for Sunday.

Jeff Roper

