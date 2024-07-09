Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heat Advisory this week

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
New
Published 3:49 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for eastern Idaho. The Advisory is in effect from 6AM Wednesday to midnight Saturday night. Temperatures of 95 to 105 are expected for portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast Idaho.

Overnight, mostly clear, with a low temperature in the upper 50’s. South southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 90’s to the lower 100’s. West winds around 10 to 15 mph for the afternoon.

Sunny and hot for Thursday, with a high near 100°. Winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Hot and sunny for Friday with highs around 100°.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT:

  • WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 Expected.
  • WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
  • WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Saturday Night.
  • IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content