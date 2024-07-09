Heat Advisory this week

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for eastern Idaho. The Advisory is in effect from 6AM Wednesday to midnight Saturday night. Temperatures of 95 to 105 are expected for portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast Idaho.

Overnight, mostly clear, with a low temperature in the upper 50’s. South southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 90’s to the lower 100’s. West winds around 10 to 15 mph for the afternoon.

Sunny and hot for Thursday, with a high near 100°. Winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Hot and sunny for Friday with highs around 100°.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT: