More heat with winds for Friday

Mostly clear overnight with a low around 60°. West southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunny and hot for Friday, a high near 98° for Idaho Falls with highs around 100° for Pocatello. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday, mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100°. Southwest winds at 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures up to 101° with overnight lows staying uncomfortably warm. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.