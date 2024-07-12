Hot, hazy and isolated thunderstorms this weekend
The ridge of high pressure delivering this heat is slowly working east. This will allow some moisture to creep in from the Gulf of California. We’ll see a few thunderstorms over the next few days.
Increasing clouds and hot for Saturday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high near 100° for the Snake River Plain communities. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 10-15mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Hot and a few thunderstorms for Sunday. A high near 95° for the Plain. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Mostly sunny for Monday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 90’s.