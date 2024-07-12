Skip to Content
Hot, hazy and isolated thunderstorms this weekend

today at 4:16 PM
Published 4:03 PM

The ridge of high pressure delivering this heat is slowly working east. This will allow some moisture to creep in from the Gulf of California. We’ll see a few thunderstorms over the next few days.

Increasing clouds and hot for Saturday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high near 100° for the Snake River Plain communities. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 10-15mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Hot and a few thunderstorms for Sunday. A high near 95° for the Plain. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Mostly sunny for Monday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 90’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

