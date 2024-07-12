Weekend reveals weather change coming

Heat advisory and excessive heat warnings continue through today and tomorrow for the Snake River Plain and fingers of the central mountains, Magic & Treasure valleys, and portions of the eastern highlands. Mountains of western Wyoming will remain warm, as well, 90's, and there is a bit of relief for the highlands with a slight chance of passing quick showers. However, that just means a degrees cooler for the valley. Hot winds continue as well, forcing red flag warnings for Idaho. Fire danger continues with low humidity, winds of 20-30mph, and hot temps.

Today continues to be mostly sunny, hot, and windy 15-25mph. High around 101.

Mostly clear tonight and windy 30mph gusts with fire weather warnings continuing through 9pm.

Low 62.

Sunny and hot Saturday and 100. 62 Saturday night with more clouds.

Mostly sunny and hot Sunday and 97.

62 for Sunday night and down to 92 on Monday.

Air quality may be of concern for those sensitive, with SW winds pulling in smoke from wildfires to the west. The smoke particles will continue to make those sunrises and sunsets visibly vibrant, but the horizon will appear hazy for the day. Risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke remain of concern, especially for young and old. Please find shade, a/c, use water and electrolytes to prevent cramping and dehydration, protect your skin and eyes with 80 spf and uv protection sunglasses. Take breaks and check on neighbors without air conditioning.