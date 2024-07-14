Skip to Content
Chance of thunderstorms with temps down slightly

For Sunday evening and overnight there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63°. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Partly cloudy with a slight thunderstorm risk for Monday. A high temperature in the lower 90’s. Winds in the afternoon around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. More smoke and haze drifting into the region for Monday evening.

Partly cloudy for Tuesday, with a slight thunderstorm risk. A high near 90°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

