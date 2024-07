For Monday night there is a slight chance of thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

Widespread haze for Tuesday. A slight chance of thunderstorms with a high near 90°.

Sunny for Wednesday with a high in the lower 90’s. Winds from the west around 5-10mph.

Sunny for Thursday with a high in the lower to mid 90’s.