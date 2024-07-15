Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Red Flag warnings for mountains

KIFI Weather
By
New
Published 6:17 AM

High pressure easing the heat after a few spotty storms.  It will be noticeably cooler today with haze and a high of 90.  Winds could pick up to 20mph.  

Tonight lows will be at 57 for the central plain with winds more southeasterly late and breezes at 10-20mph. 

Tuesday will feel a little below average with highs around 89. 

You can't rule out moderate air quality from smoke with some haze, but the forecast for the rest of the week consistently keeps us in the low 90s with dry conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content