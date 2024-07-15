Red Flag warnings for mountains

High pressure easing the heat after a few spotty storms. It will be noticeably cooler today with haze and a high of 90. Winds could pick up to 20mph.

Tonight lows will be at 57 for the central plain with winds more southeasterly late and breezes at 10-20mph.

Tuesday will feel a little below average with highs around 89.

You can't rule out moderate air quality from smoke with some haze, but the forecast for the rest of the week consistently keeps us in the low 90s with dry conditions.