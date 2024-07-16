Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Hazy sunshine with 90’s in sight

By
Updated
today at 9:00 AM
Published 8:46 AM

Sunny and haze with a high of 93. NW winds 5-10mph and we'll continue to have more smoke around, and we will get back to warmer temps in the coming days. 

Even with haze, protect yourself form UV rays and dehydration today, still hazy tonight and clear beyond the smoke with a low of 55.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with a high of 95...wait there's more.  Low of 57.

Thursday will be another smoker and sunny with a high of 97. Can you handle the heat?   Dog days of summer are on!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content