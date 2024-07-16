Hazy sunshine with 90’s in sight

Sunny and haze with a high of 93. NW winds 5-10mph and we'll continue to have more smoke around, and we will get back to warmer temps in the coming days.

Even with haze, protect yourself form UV rays and dehydration today, still hazy tonight and clear beyond the smoke with a low of 55.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with a high of 95...wait there's more. Low of 57.

Thursday will be another smoker and sunny with a high of 97. Can you handle the heat? Dog days of summer are on!