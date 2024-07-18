Chance of storms with highs still in the 90’s for Friday

A few thunderstorms for Thursday evening with partly cloudy skies. A low around 60°. Winds around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Mostly sunny and hazy for Friday, with afternoon thunderstorms possible. A high temperature in the lower 90’s. Afternoon and evening gusty winds from the passing thunderstorms.

Sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 90’s. Winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A chance of thunderstorms for the local mountains.

A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90’s for the Snake River Plain.