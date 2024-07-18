Sun and patchy smoke with a few storms

Sun and haze with areas of patchy smoke, not quite as bad, but winds shift later from the north to the sw 10-15+mph. Highs up a nothc to the lower to mid 90's. Gusty storms are at 30% chance this afternoon, much like yesterday. Some of those storms may be "dry" thunderstorms with just lightning and hot winds, dropping temps quickly for us in the 5-7pm time before sunset.

We have a long dry stretch of day with temperatures above average and remaining that way for the month.