Areas of smoke with a thunderstorm chance

Published 4:21 PM

Areas of smoke with isolated thunderstorms for Sunday evening. An overnight low around 60°. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Patchy smoke and hot for Monday. A high temperature in the lower to mid 90’s. A few thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Sunny and hot for Tuesday, with a high near 95°. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunny and hot this Wednesday. A high near 96° for the Plain.

Thursday, gusty winds, chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 80’s. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

