Temps continue to rise through Wednesday with low thunderstorm risk
Overnight lows around 60°. Areas of smoke for Monday night and Tuesday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.
Patchy smoke and sunny for most of Tuesday. A slight thunderstorm risk with high temperatures in the mid 90’s.
Sunny and hot for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 90’s. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 10-15mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon for Thursday. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90°. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
- WHAT…Temperatures up to 101 expected, highest across the Magic
Valley and lower Snake Plain.
- WHERE…Wood River Foothills, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava
Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower
Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region,
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday Night.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.