Temps continue to rise through Wednesday with low thunderstorm risk

Overnight lows around 60°. Areas of smoke for Monday night and Tuesday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Patchy smoke and sunny for most of Tuesday. A slight thunderstorm risk with high temperatures in the mid 90’s.

Sunny and hot for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 90’s. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 10-15mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon for Thursday. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90°. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: