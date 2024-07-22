Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Temps continue to rise through Wednesday with low thunderstorm risk

slot1
KIFI Weather
By
New
Published 3:53 PM

Overnight lows around 60°. Areas of smoke for Monday night and Tuesday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Patchy smoke and sunny for most of Tuesday. A slight thunderstorm risk with high temperatures in the mid 90’s.

Sunny and hot for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 90’s. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 10-15mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon for Thursday. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90°. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

  • WHAT…Temperatures up to 101 expected, highest across the Magic
    Valley and lower Snake Plain.
  • WHERE…Wood River Foothills, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava
    Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower
    Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region,
    Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday Night.
  • IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content