Scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and cooler temps for Wednesday

For Tuesday night, we’ll see areas of smoke and partly cloudy skies. A slight chance of thunderstorms with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50’s. Winds around 10-20 mph from the northwest.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. Patchy smoke, with a high near 78°. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Thursday with a high near 83°. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunny for Friday, with a high near 82.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

