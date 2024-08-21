Heat and wind this Thursday with a slight thunderstorm risk

Overnight, mostly clear skies with winds around 10-15 mph. An overnight low in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday, mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature around 90° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon for Friday. A high near the mid 80’s for the Plain. Breezy, with winds from the southeast around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

RED FLAG WARNING:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and isolated thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday afternoon to 4 AM Friday morning. South 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH, strongest along and west of Interstate 15. Winds will decrease after sunset Thursday evening.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

THUNDERSTORMS…Following a warm, dry, and breezy day, isolated thunderstorms are possible between 6 PM Thursday evening and 4AM Friday morning, posing a lightning risk.

IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly. New lightning-ignited fires are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.