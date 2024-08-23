Scattered thunderstorms for Friday evening with gusty winds.

Increasing clouds for Saturday, with a high near 75°. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers, especially for central Idaho. Southwest winds in the Plain around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible for Saturday night. Mostly cloudy with a low temperature in the upper 40’s with gusty winds.

For Sunday morning, there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms. More showers are also possible after noon. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Monday with a high near 72.