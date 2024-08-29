Areas of smoke with hot temperatures this Friday and this weekend

High pressure is slowly building back in for this weekend. Look for increasing temperatures, with light winds. We’ll also see some wildfire smoke drift in from central Idaho. Our next threat for thunderstorms will arrive on Monday.

Mostly clear overnight with a low around the mid 40’s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunny this Saturday with a high in the lower to mid 80’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunny and hot for Sunday, with a high near 90° in the Snake River Plain.

A chance of thunderstorms this Monday and Tuesday, with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s.