Warming up for Labor Day weekend

A return to seasonal temps today and more heat into the holiday weekend. We've got some areas of smoke attributed to Idaho wildfires to the west, but high pressure will be the dominant force that keeps up dry for the next few days. Passing clouds through Saturday and Sunday with limited possibility of showers and adjoining wave to slightly drop the temps into next week. Our average temp should be around 82 and with yesterday at 78, we'll be very seasonally on-average today for Idaho Falls. Low 80's for Jackson and even warmer into Salmon with 88.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

