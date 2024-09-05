Areas of smoke with hot temps for Friday and Saturday

Overnight mostly clear skies with areas of smoke and haze. Light winds from the northeast around 5 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Sunny and hot for Friday, with a high temperature in the mid 80’s. North winds around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Areas of wildfire smoke from central Idaho wildfires.

A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms with partly sunny skies through the Snake River Plain. High temperatures in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

Scattered thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the mid 80’s.