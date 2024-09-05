Lingering haze for the weekend

Relatively calm conditions are expected for much of the region today. Our smoky/hazy skies will improve a bit, but don't expect the smoke to go away entirely. Temperatures will be pleasant for the next few days with highs in the mid 80s for the valleys and upper 70s for the higher elevations. We do have a small disturbance forecast for this Sunday, but what rain we do see will be fairly minimal. Next work week also looks quiet with temperatures generally staying in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine, a bit of haze and maybe a bit breezy by next Thursday.

