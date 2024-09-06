Sunny, hot and smoky this Saturday

Areas of wildfire smoke this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for Saturday.

Overnight lows for Saturday night are in the mid 50’s.

For Sunday, there is a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temperatures for the Snake River Plain should top off around the mid 80’s.

Sunny this Monday, with a high near 85° in the Snake River Plain.

Scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.