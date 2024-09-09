Smoky air moving back into eastern Idaho

Winds out of the west will bring in wildfire smoke to the region for Monday. Temps will still be warm with highs mainly in the 80s. We'll continue to stick with similarly warm temperatures for Tuesday, but big changes move in on Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Daytime highs drop to the low 70s for Wednesday and then the low 60s for Thursday. Both days have moderate rain chances for the plain with higher rain chances for the mountains. We finally start to clear out on Friday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

