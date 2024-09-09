Skip to Content
Sunny and warm for Monday and Tuesday; stormy weather on the way

today at 10:51 AM
For our Monday expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 80’s. Increasing winds for the afternoon from the southwest. Winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday, mostly sunny for the morning and midday, with a high near 85. A chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. East winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday, there is a there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after noon. AA high temperature near 80°. Winds around 15mph from the southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday. Gusty winds with high temperatures in the upper 50’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

