Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and cooler temperatures

An area of low pressure and a cold front arrives late Wednesday and into Thursday. We’ll see scattered rain showers with thunderstorms. This system clears rather quickly, with clearer and warmer weather for this weekend.

Overnight, there is a chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. South southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. A low temperature in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Chance of rain and thunderstorms for Thursday, under mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 50’s for the Plain. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

A slight chance of Friday morning rain with clearing skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the upper 60’s. South winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM FRIDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET: