Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and cooler temperatures
An area of low pressure and a cold front arrives late Wednesday and into Thursday. We’ll see scattered rain showers with thunderstorms. This system clears rather quickly, with clearer and warmer weather for this weekend.
Overnight, there is a chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. South southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. A low temperature in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain.
Chance of rain and thunderstorms for Thursday, under mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 50’s for the Plain. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
A slight chance of Friday morning rain with clearing skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the upper 60’s. South winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM FRIDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET:
- WHAT…Wet snow expected above 6500 feet. Likelihood of moderate
impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow is greater than 90 percent, and
up to a 50 percent chance of isolated major impacts from 6 to 10
inches or more of snow.
- WHERE…Bannock Pass, Georgetown Lake, Lemhi Pass, Highway 28
Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and
Williams Creek Summit.
- WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
- IMPACTS…For MODERATE to MAJOR impacts from snow, backcountry
users should prepare for wet and raw conditions. Hazardous
traveling conditions on backcountry roads is possible.