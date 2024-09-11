Scattered storms with gusty winds and cold air

Fire weather warnings continue with lightning sparked fires from overnight being kept alive with winds this morning. We also have some unhealthy ari quality and we'll add a winter weather advisory for Lemhi County and mountains in central Idaho for tomorrow with some slushy snow chances up there. Temps will be dropping 20 degrees and we'll get to freezing fro some overnight lows in the mountains.

Highs today upper 70's for low 80's and windy 30mph with storms skirting around the region all day.

Highs tomorrow about 59 and 30's for Friday morning.