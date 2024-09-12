Rain wind and smoke

An area of low pressure and a cold front gives us some lousy weather today and into tonight. Lake wind advisory for I-15 from Bonneville County south to American Falls and by Chubbuck to the PIH airport. Gusts from 20-25mph from southwest. High 60 for Idaho Falls and 55 in Salmon. Smoke pulls in to the valley in the wake of this front. Look out for scattered downpours and lightning. Still stormy tonight and gusty and cooler. Lows in the 40's to near 39. Bundle up and hang on to your coats for more lousy weather by Monday after a warm up this weekend to near 80.

