Scattered showers ending for much of the region this Friday

An area of low pressure is exiting the region tonight. We have scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday evening.

Cloudy overnight, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 40°. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunny for Friday with a high in the upper 60’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM FRIDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds and Arco/Mud Lake Desert.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.