Scattered showers ending for much of the region this Friday

today at 5:51 PM
An area of low pressure is exiting the region tonight. We have scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday evening.

Cloudy overnight, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 40°. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunny for Friday with a high in the upper 60’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM FRIDAY:

  • WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
  • WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds and Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
    outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

