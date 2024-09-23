Fall is here

Welcome to the first full day of fall and more sunshine and highs in the 70's. Low 70's today and then more warmth with highs in the range of 80 degrees by Thursday. High pressure will create calm and unusually dry conditions for us this week and the added jet stream to the north. So there's no dip in that atmospheric push and no unsettled weather expected other than a dip in temperatures mid-week. Dry and warmer than most late Septembers to start fall. Download our free KIFI First Alert Weather so you are prepared for changes in our weather everyday. We're tracking the next system and the return of winter.

