Warmer temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday

Overnight, partly cloudy with a low around 45°. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Increasing temps and light winds for Tuesday. Sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Light winds from the northeast around 5 mph, becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80’s. Winds around 5-10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph.

Sunny for Thursday with a high near 78°.