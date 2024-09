Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40’s. Light winds from the southeast around 5 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with highs in the mid 80’s. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 15mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

More sunshine for Friday, with a high near 80°.