Warmer for today and Wednesday

High pressure makes for better weather. High means dry and with the jet above our area there is little chance of rain around here. Light winds with no impact to temperatures, excpet if you're cold natured in the mornings, with warm afternoons and highs around 80 today with sunshine. Lows overnight in the mid 40's and then tomorrow, another round of gorgeous sunshine for outdoor plans and 85 for Idaho Falls. This warm trend with dry conditions continues through to the end of the week and weekend with just a slip in temperatures to around low 80's after mid-week.

