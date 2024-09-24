Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warmer for today and Wednesday

KIFI
By
Published 4:12 AM

High pressure makes for better weather. High means dry and with the jet above our area there is little chance of rain around here. Light winds with no impact to temperatures, excpet if you're cold natured in the mornings, with warm afternoons and highs around 80 today with sunshine. Lows overnight in the mid 40's and then tomorrow, another round of gorgeous sunshine for outdoor plans and 85 for Idaho Falls. This warm trend with dry conditions continues through to the end of the week and weekend with just a slip in temperatures to around low 80's after mid-week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content