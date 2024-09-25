Sunny with a breeze for Thursday

A front to our northwest is driving in winds throughout the region. Showers will stay to our northwest, leaving us dry. Another front will slowly work through the region this Sunday. This second front will drive in gusty winds and cooler temperatures to start out the week.

For Wednesday night, we’ll stay mostly clear with winds around 10-15 mph. An overnight low around the lower 50’s.

Sunny for Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s and the lower 80’s. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

High temperatures in the lower 80’s for Friday. Mostly sunny skies, southeast winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.