A sunny, dry, and windy forecast

It's been very nice over the past few days... If a bit too warm. For those folks wanting cooler weather, you'll like parts of our forecast.

Sunday still trends warm with highs in the 80s and breezy conditions in the afternoon. As such, we do have a red flag warning for elevated fire danger due to the warm, windy, and dry conditions. We'll calm down in the evening as a dry front passes through.

Monday will be much cooler courtesy of previously mentioned front. Highs will be in the upper 60s across the region with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will moderate out again with highs back in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will feature another dry front that will bring winds, a brief warm up, and then another cool down for Thursday.

The rest of the forecast repeats the above pattern with another dry windy front for Saturday. Highs will generally be in the 70s.