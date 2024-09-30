Cool start today and continued dry

We have a real cold front blow things around and open the back door. Chilly start with some winds 10-15 making our 40's and 50's feel even cooler. But temps today will only get to the 60's.

Wind chills make for quick stepping mornings. We had a record high this weekend of 89 in IF so this is a big switch. The threat of frost is back in with the forecast as well into this week for rural areas. Highs will gain some more momentum and jump past season averages, too. Mid 70's to near 80. by Wednesday and Thursday.