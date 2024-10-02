Skip to Content
Windy and warmer

today at 6:18 AM
Published 5:59 AM

A cooler front will lodge itself into the backyard today and we'll see winds pick up 20-30mph with sunshine and 70's. Closer to 80 by Pocatello's back porch. We've got chilly temps this morning for our mountains with 30's and 40's.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

