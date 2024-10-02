Windy and warmer

A cooler front will lodge itself into the backyard today and we'll see winds pick up 20-30mph with sunshine and 70's. Closer to 80 by Pocatello's back porch. We've got chilly temps this morning for our mountains with 30's and 40's.

