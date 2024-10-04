Windy and cooler for Saturday with warmer temperatures returning Sunday

A cold front passing through the region for Friday night and Saturday morning will usher in cooler temperatures to start the weekend.

High temperatures for Saturday afternoon in the Snake River Plain will reach the upper 60’s. Winds from the southwest around 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Lighter winds for Saturday night with lows back to the upper 30’s.

Sunny for Sunday with a high temperature in the mid to upper 70’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Mid to upper 70’s for Monday with a sunny sky.