Chilly mornings and warm afternoons

today at 7:13 AM
Some moderate air quality with smoke in our region, especially around Salmon with multiple fires.

Warm today after lows this morning in the 30's. Highs will be in the upper 70's. Light winds.

Jeff Roper

