Overnight, mostly cloudy, with a low in the mid 40’s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunny for Friday with a high in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Afternoon winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Partly sunny this Saturday with highs in the mid 70’s. West winds around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the higher elevations.

Mid 70’s and sunny for Sunday afternoon.