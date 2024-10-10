Cloudy and cooler today

Front comes through this morning and clouds stream over us. Our temps drop today from the 80's to low 70's with SW winds along the cold front gusting to 18mph. Chill beginnings in the 40's and smoky for Salmon with lousy air quality for areas around wildfires.

Our weather remains milder than usual for October with highs in the 70's again for the 8 days ahead. We'll see a slight warm up tomorrow and things remains consistent. We've got another cool down showing up after Columbus Day next Tuesday and into Wednesday.