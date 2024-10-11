Skip to Content
Warm weather continues, but a proper fall front is headed our way

today at 5:57 AM
Published 6:00 AM

We finally have a fall front headed our way, but it's still a few days away. Initially our forecast is fairly warm. 

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Daytime highs will top out in the 70s. It will be a bit hazy in parts of lemhi county, but most of us won't have to worry about the smoke. Overnight  should be fairly clear with lows in the 30s and 40s. 

SAturday, a few more clouds compared to other days. There is a very small rain chance for the central mountains, but a vast majority of us will stay dry. Highs will still be above average in the 70s. 

Sunday, mOst sunshine and fewer clouds. Highs will once again be in the 70s with only a bit of smoke here and there for places closer to the fires. 

The rest of the forecast stays sunny and quiet until late Wednesday when a proper fall front moves in. Expect winds to pick up, shower chances to rise and by Thursday/Friday we'll have much cooler temperatures. Both those days will top out only in the 50s with scattered showers. Now *THAT* is what fall in Idaho should feel like. 

