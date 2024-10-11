Warm weekend temps with the weather pattern changing late next week

Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows around the lower 40’s. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Light winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows around 40° with light winds.

A high temperature in the mid 70’s for Sunday. Light winds from the southwest around 5-10mph.

Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Lemhi County: