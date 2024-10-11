Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warm weekend temps with the weather pattern changing late next week

Published 4:29 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows around the lower 40’s. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Light winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows around 40° with light winds.

A high temperature in the mid 70’s for Sunday. Light winds from the southwest around 5-10mph.

Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Lemhi County:

  • WHAT… Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to
    wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
    *WHERE… Lemhi County
    *WHEN… Until 3pm MDT 10/15/2024
    *IMPACTS… Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The
    general public is less likely to be affected.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

