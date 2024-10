We've got a stout cold front that's moving through the central mountains this morning, Salmon, and then winds picking up with increased rain chances into tonight. Winds pick up and shift everything from SW gusting to 40mph. Unsettled conditions from thunderstorms to mountain snow possible as temperatures plummet 20 degrees by tomorrow. High today low 70's to mid 70's and tomorrow chilly rain and winds

