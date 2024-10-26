Big pattern change headed out way

As we approach the last few days of October, Mother Nature is finally sending in the cooler weather for the long haul with a major pattern change. While the warm weather's been nice, this will be good as several chilly storms will bring much need rain/snow to the region.

Sunday, our last of the milder days. We'll start out cool but warm up into the 60s by the afternoon. Expect some sunshine with increasing clouds as the day wears on with winds picking up in the afternoon as well. Rain/mix/snow chances ramp up for parts of the central mountains by the late afternoon. The rest of the region will likely have to wait until the overnight hours for any precipitation.

Monday, much cloudier, wetter, and chillier. Daytime highs will only be in the 40s. Mostly cloudy skies and on-and-off showers will be the norm. While lower elevations will likely just see cold rain through the day, higher elevations could see more of a rain/snow mix. By evening as we get even cooler temperatures, more regions will transition to snow, or at least a rain/snow mix.

Tuesday, chillier with lingering rain/snow showers. Daytime highs will once again only be in the 40s. Precipitation chances will be lower than Monday, but what we do see has a better chance of being in the form of snowfall, or at least a rain/snow mix.

The rest of the forecast stays active. Wednesday will likely be dry for most folks but unfortunately our Halloween forecast is trending unsettled. Make sure your local super heroes, witches, and princesses have good jackets and gloves as it will be unsettled and chilly for trick-or-treating. The weekend is shaping to be a bit better, but we will likely still have a few lingering rain/snow showers for Saturday.