Dry before another winter setup

Published 7:16 AM

Dry after yesterday- the coldest day so far since April for some of us - into the mid 40's to near 50 today with cloudy skies.

We've got more hits of snow early tomorrow morning into the hills/mountains east of I-15 mixed with mid-morning rain with winds along the fron 20mph or more. Noon time will be wet and sloppy with highs in the 40's.

Lows will be cold in the 30's overnight with some teens in the mountains.

Sunday - Chances of rain/snow continue behind the front for a brief delayed period of clouds on Monday with showers again for Election Day Tuesday. We'll start to see highs in the upper 30's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

