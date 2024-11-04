Winter weather advisories issued

Another cold front with 50% chances of snow tonight. We start today with sunrise just after 7am and sunset tonight just after 5pm. Patchy fog and below freezing and wind chills in the 20's this morning.

Average temperatures for this time of the year around 50. We will have this blast of cold air ahead of and behind the front taking us to the mid-to-upper 30's today and in the upper 20's tonight. Winds 20-40mph will take wind chills to the teens.

Tomorrow will be sloppy and cold and windy. Snow begins tonight and drive through election day scattered through Election Day with a winter weather advisory for the eastern highlands and mountains of Idaho and western Wyoming's Teton County. Highs still in the mid 30's but then lows for tomorrow night drop significantly to the tweens and even single digits in Wyoming. Get ready for another taste of winter before warming to the 40's and brighter by Thursday and Friday. Another chance of showers by Sunday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather