High pressure is sitting with us for the rest of this week. Our next storm arrives Sunday

Clear overnight, with a low around 20° for the Snake River Plain. Light and variable winds around 5 mph.

Sunny this Thursday with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. Light and variable wind.

Temps are slightly warmer into the mid 40’s for Friday. Light winds around 5mph.

Warmer for Saturday, with highs in the upper 40’s.