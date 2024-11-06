Cold and dry for a few days

High pressure zooms in after the wintry front from yesterday morning. Rebounding to clear skies and cold temps. Winds shift to the north 5-10 mph and no chance of precip. Next storm will arrives after clouds this Sunday. Veterans Day Monday has a 70% chance of rain/snow and blustery conditions with highs dropping again to the upper 30's and lower 40's.

The next few nights with clear skies will put us into some of the coldest conditions overnight that we've seen in a while. Lows will be in the tweens and even single digits. Wind chills with slight breezes may make it feel like it is below zero for upper elevation communities.