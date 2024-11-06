Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cold and dry for a few days

KIFI
By
today at 6:18 AM
Published 6:07 AM

High pressure zooms in after the wintry front from yesterday morning. Rebounding to clear skies and cold temps. Winds shift to the north 5-10 mph and no chance of precip. Next storm will arrives after clouds this Sunday. Veterans Day Monday has a 70% chance of rain/snow and blustery conditions with highs dropping again to the upper 30's and lower 40's.

The next few nights with clear skies will put us into some of the coldest conditions overnight that we've seen in a while. Lows will be in the tweens and even single digits. Wind chills with slight breezes may make it feel like it is below zero for upper elevation communities.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content