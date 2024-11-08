Nice Saturday with stormy weather approaching for next week
Overnight lows in the lower 20’s with mostly clear skies. Areas of fog overnight and into Saturday morning.
For Saturday, there are areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. Light and variable wind.
Sunday, there is a slight chance of mountain snow. Partly cloudy for the Snake River Plain, with a high near 50°. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph. For Monday night, rain showers likely before 2am, then snow showers are likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the lower 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Scattered rain and snow for Tuesday. A high temperature in the lower 40’s for the Plain. Gusty winds at 10-20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.